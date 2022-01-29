Firefighters from the Denver Fire Department (DFD) rescued a dog on Saturday after it fell through thin ice at lake on the Green Valley Ranch.
Details about the rescue are limited, but from a photo tweeted out by DFD it appears that the dog was ok.
"Please keep your dogs on a leash & OFF of the ice! Also keep your children & yourself at least 6 ft. from the waters edge. Ice is NOT SAFE so stay off & away!" the fire department said in a Saturday tweet.
The #DenverFireDepartment just pulled this furry friend out of a frigid pond in Green Valley Ranch. Please keep your dogs on a leash & OFF of the ice! Also keep your children & yourself at least 6 ft. from the waters edge. Ice is NOT SAFE so stay off & away! #BeSafe @CityofDenver pic.twitter.com/HGHj6vlVOs— Denver Fire Department (@Denver_Fire) January 29, 2022
Earlier this month a woman and her dog fell through the ice at a pond on the University of Colorado at Boulder Campus. They were both rescued.
Just this week another woman found herself in icy water after trying to rescue a dog that had fallen into a frozen pond in Denver. Luckily, neither the woman or the dog sustained serious injuries.
It is important to remember not to chase after an animal or person if they fall through ice. If the ice can't support them, it is unlikely that it will be able to support you. In this situation try to remain calm and dial 911.
For more information on how to know if ice can support your weight, visit the OutThere Colorado ice guide. Remember – no natural ice should be considered 100 percent safe.
