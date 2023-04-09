Crews from the South Adams County Fire Department (SACFD) rescued a dog from a burning house in Adam's County on Saturday, according to a Facebook post from the organization.
SACFD responded to reports of a vehicle fire at 73rd Place and Krameria sometime before 1:45 PM.
"Fire extended to the home and other vehicles, crews were able to get a quick knock on the fire," the post reads.
Crews evacuated a small dog from the house.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, according to SACFD. The incident remains under investigation.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.