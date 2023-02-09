Looking west at Pikes Peak, the gray pin drop shows the rough location of Bear Creek Cañon Park. Map Credit: ©2023 Google Maps.

According to a report from KDVR, a Colorado Springs dog owner believes her dog ingested meth while hiking at the popular Bear Creek Cañon Park earlier this month. After the 10-year-old lab mix started acting strangely, it was taken to a local animal hospital, where it tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamines. The dog has since recovered.

Bear Creek Cañon Park is located on the west side of Colorado Springs, adjacent to Bear Creek Regional Park, which is where one of the state's most popular dog parks is located. While many parks in Colorado Springs exist in more urbanized areas, Bear Creek Cañon Park is tucked against the Pikes Peak foothills, providing access to a number of local trails.

According to methinyourhouse.com, when pets ingest meth, they can behave in similar ways to people that have ingested meth, losing their appetite and losing sleep. The website also notes a risk of seizures, heart attacks, and vomiting, along with other serious concerns. Smaller dogs are at the most risk, as they tend to be more sensitive to smaller amounts of the drug.

If you think your pet has ingested meth or another drug, consult your veterinarian immediately.

happycanyon
happycanyon

Any reason why she believes it happened at the dog park? Has it been detected in bear creek? Think of the fish!

