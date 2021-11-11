Contrary to what some trail-goers seem to believe, there's no such thing as a poop fairy that cleans up after pups in the mountains. It's all up to the owner to pick up their dog's poop on the trail in Colorado and unfortunately, that doesn't always happen.
According to a recent analysis conducted by Protect My Paws, Colorado has more dog poop complaints per capita than any other state in the country.
By looking at keywords in tweets, the analysis revealed that 15.4 annual complaints are made per 100,000 residents in Colorado. This compares to the lowest number of complaints in Delaware – 1.5 per 100,000.
While the state of Colorado ranked poorly when it came to poop complaints as a whole, the 15.4 complaints per 100,000 residents is a far-cry from some of the more problematic cities in the country.
The most poop complaints were found in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where 74.2 complaints were made per 100,000 residents.
Why is Colorado's poop complaint tally so high?
You might think it's because so many Coloradans own dogs, but that's probably not the case. Colorado is actually home to one of the lowest dog ownership rates in the country. While that might be the case, Colorado is very dog-friendly, which means people's dogs are out and about in public quite a bit. On top of that, the large open spaces mean plenty of room for owners to leave poop behind, intentionally or not.
Why do you think Colorado has so many complaints about dog poop? Let us know in the comments below.
And if you're a dog owner, please pick up your dog's poop.
See the full analysis here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.