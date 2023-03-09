According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, Babe the K9 unit successfully detected cocaine during a traffic stop, leading to the seizure of 25 kilos of the drug with a street value of $800,000. The cocaine also tested positive for fentanyl.
"Babe is trained to detect the odors of heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine. While she is not trained to detect fentanyl, a synthetic opioid linked to an increase in overdose deaths in recent years, many illegal street drugs these days are tainted with fentanyl, as was the cocaine in this seizure," wrote the Sheriff's Office.
The traffic stop was prompted by intelligence from state and federal law enforcement agencies that indicated narcotics were being moved across the state.
The driver of the vehicle was initially booked due to an outstanding misdemeanor warrant, but was released from custody as the search warrant for the vehicle had not been executed yet.
Babe was adopted onto the Summit County Sheriff's Office K9 Narcotic Detection and Interdiction Team in October of 2022. She's now about two years old and is a German Shorthair Pointer, originally from Hungary.
The investigation into the cocaine discovery remains active.
