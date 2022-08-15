Earlier this month, a remarkable story of survival started going viral around the web, telling the tale of a dog found about 500 deep in a Missouri cave. According to the owner of the dog, the 13-year-old dog named Abby had been missing since June 9, though it's difficult to tell exactly how much of that roughly two-month period the canine spent underground.
The dog was first spotted on August 6 by cavers exploring the Berome Moore cave system, which includes more than 18 miles of passageways. Those cavers were unable to remove the dog, but reported the finding to the local fire department, which led to the launching of a mission to save the pup.
A Facebook post made by rescuer Rick Haley details how tricky it was to get the pup out of the cavern. Once found, the dog was packed into a duffel bag with her head sticking out as an attempt to protect her and the rescuers. They navigated the tight and awkward underground terrain, which included a portion of vertical climbing.
Haley initially described the dog as "not in good shape," though another post made a week later by the owner noted that she has been making a good recovery. While the dog was found without any obvious injuries, she was extremely malnourished and lethargic.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
Thanks to everyone who helped this dog. Sounds like not survival was a matter of hours, maybe a very few days.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.