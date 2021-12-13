Officers from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region's Animal Law Enforcement Team (ALE) received a call on Wednesday regarding a dog that was trapped on a cliff in Colorado Springs.
Upon arrival, the team was able to spot the pup, stuck on a 50-foot cliff overlooking Fountain Creek.
"The officers were able to locate an area right above where the dog was stuck, and a man living nearby supplied the officers with a mountaineering harness and rappelling rope," the humane society said in a Facebook post.
ALE's Officer Barker then anchored herself to a fence post and carefully made her way down to the dog.
The dog began wagging her tail and crawling toward the officer.
"The ground was slipping out from underneath the dog. She was too far away to reach, so Officer Johnson lowered a catchpole which Officer Barker was able to get around the dog’s neck and shoulder," the post said.
This helped the team have a secure hold on the dog in case it fell.
When Officer Barker was finally able to reach the dog, she tied a make-shift harness around it and the team gently hoisted them up.
Using the dog's microchip the team were able to identify her as Jessie Lee, a pup that had been missing from home for nearly two weeks.
"Once Jessie Lee was back at HSPPR, we were able to find her owner’s contact information. Our team in Lost & Found gave them a call, and before we could even tell them the good news, Jessie Lee’s owner was asking if we found their beloved pup," the post said.
