A dog that was caught in the avalanche that killed a backcountry traveler in Marble last Saturday may still be alive, according to officials from the Red Hill Animal Health Center in Carbondale.
The dog, named Ullr, was traveling with the group of three men that were touring in upper Rapid Creek when the avalanche released. According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC), the slide broke at two to three feet deep, 300 to 500 feet wide, and ran 2,400 vertical feet on an east-northeast aspect.
One of the men was completely buried, with his body being located later that day. Ullr, however, was never found.
"There is reason to believe that he made it out safely because there were paw prints seen in the area," the animal shelter said.
Anyone with information of Ullr's whereabouts is asked to call 970-596-3221 and ask for Jacob.
