According to Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team, a dog survived a fall from a 170-foot cliff at Kentucky's Red River Gorge Geological Area.
"Another dog gone miracle," wrote the group in a detailed account of the incident.
The pitbull mix, named Tyson, was reportedly chasing a lizard when it fell off of the massive 170-foot cliff. A frantic owner called for help and a hasty team of rescuers was assembled and dispatched to the Bison Way Trailhead. They soon encountered a group of hikers that said they saw an unleashed dog roaming the area. A photo they had taken of the dog showed that it was, indeed, Tyson, alive and seemingly well.
The team split up to help locate the missing pup and the dog soon came when called.
According to the report from the search and rescue team, Tyson was "basically unhurt."
The area where Tyson took the fall was reportedly a straight drop, with nothing to slow the speed of the fall.
While this didn't happen in Colorado, it's a great example of why it can be a good idea to keep dogs on a leash, regardless of whether or not a leash law is in place. In this case, no leash law exists at Red River Gorge, but cliff drops can still pose a major hazard.
While hiking in Colorado, it's important to remember that cliffs can be hidden by bushes and trees. Because of this and other hazards that exist, it's important to keep your pets near you and under control on any adventure.
