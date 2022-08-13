The City of Boulder’s Open Space and Mountain Parks will be implementing new leash restrictions on several trails to minimize dog-bear encounters, according to a recent news release.
Beginning on August 15 all dogs must be leashed on Skunk Canyon up to the Mesa Trail, portions of the Gregory Canyon Trail, saddle Rock and Amphitheater trails, and the upper part of the Doudy Draw Trail.
"The department’s dog leash requirement is intended to minimize dog-bear encounters and is timed to coincide with the period of the year when bears are most active. Mid-August is when bears begin spending more time foraging for food to help them reach sufficient weight to enter hibernation and successfully survive the winter. Repeated disturbances of feeding bears could decrease their over-winter success and could push them into the city to seek food," the release said.
Colorado is home to a healthy population of black bears throughout the state. If you encounter one CPW advises you to stand still, stay calm and let the bear identify you and leave. You should also talk in a normal tone of voice, and always be sure that the bear has an escape route.
I don't think cubs are "charging"! They probably lost track of their Mama. You can be sure she is close, so best to AVOID these Babies!
We are dog owners and we do Not take our dog with us when we leave, not even to dog parks We do not think people should take their dogs to places where they may come into contact with wildlife! Not even to parks downtown where we have seen how other dogs react in public with other dogs or happen to see wildlife! I was taught that dogs stay home with food & H2O for them and fenced inside at least a 6' Tall fence as a lot of dogs can even jump over a five ft. tall fence, be it country or city!
We do take him if we are going up in back of our home on Phantom Canyon to play in the H2O pools! We refuse to even take him to our friends homes, even though they bring their dogs here, then leave their dogs in vehicle as they do not want their dogs to run around our property, even with fence all around it! Our dog does not play with their dog, he smells them and then goes to his kennel or one of his fav places away from them! If they are going to relieve themselves they go and do their thing and then the owner puts them back in vehicle! Diego is blind and old, knows what to do and stays away from other dogs, he is not bothered by any other dogs, including neighborhood ones! Jess
