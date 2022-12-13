A sheep dog named Casper is recovering after reportedly killing eight of eleven coyotes that attacked its owner's flock in Georgia, according to a Facebook post from the dog's owner, John Wierwille.
According to a report from CBS News, the fight lasted for around half an hour.
"None of his flock were injured, but he has critical wounds - a severed tail, deep puncture wounds, and two large patches of skin torn away. He has been in an emergency veterinary hospital since," Wierwille said.
Casper was taken to the Lifeline Animal Clinic to be treated for is injuries. In Wierwille's most recent update on Casper's condition, he said that Casper is still recovering and is beginning to act like himself again.
"He is a little tentative about everything right now, but he let loose on the ride and barked at just about everything outside the truck and even tried to wag his tail stump. Then he looked over for the positive reinforcement he craves (he got it this time, even though we do not usually encourage barking in cars). He was clearly feeling a little feisty. Hopefully everything continues to go well," he said.
If you live in an area where coyotes or other predators live, it is important to keep an eye on pets and young children.
Find a few tips to protect your pets from wildlife here.
