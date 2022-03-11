A dog was killed in an avalanche that took place in Colorado's backcountry on Thursday, with two people able to narrowly escape potentially deadly consequences.
According to Chaffee County Search and Rescue (South), they were called into the field at 5:20 PM on Thursday following the report of an avalanche south of Monarch Crest that hit two people and a dog.
One backcountry skier and a backcountry snowboarder were ascending their previously set skin track described as near the northeast face of Mount Peck when an avalanche broke off as they moved from treed terrain into a mountain bowl. The slide caught both people and a dog. Thankfully, one person was able to deploy an airbag pack that kept them from being fully buried. At that point, the partially buried person was able to spot the hand of the other individual sticking out of the snow.
The first individual quickly dug out the second, but the two were unable to recover their dog.
One of the people involved was able to text a friend about the situation, who called the Chaffee County Communications Center for help. While the two people had self-rescued, they told the friend that they needed help getting back to the trailhead. Both people were uninjured, but the skier lost a ski.
When the rescue team arrived, they made contact with the two as they were descending the Crest trail. They refused medical attention and were able to detail what had occurred. Eventually, the two made it back to the trailhead under their own power.
At the time of the avalanche, risk in the Sawatch Range area was at a three of five rating, meaning fairly dangerous and requiring extreme caution.
It's crucial for backcountry users to check the avalanche report every time before they leave for an adventure. This can be found on the Colorado Avalanche Information Center website.
It's also worth mentioning that it's important to be aware of risks that pets face while joining on adventures. The inability to understand dangerous terrain can put pets (and those around them) at extreme risk in some backcountry situations, including when snow, wildlife, or loose rock is involved. Always think twice before bringing a pet along and have a contingency plan for if things go wrong.
Condolences go out to those mourning the loss of this dog during this tragic accident.
Thanks goes out to Colorado's search and rescue teams around the state, which are volunteer-driven and operate with expense to those involved. If you're interested in supporting this effort, consider purchasing a CORSAR card – they're cheap and a good way to contribute.
