According to a report from Sky-Hi News, a mountain lion killed a small dog in downtown Granby at about 8 PM on February 4. The attack took place off of Main Street, involving a dog that was in an enclosed deck with access to a doggy door.
Granby is located about 20 minutes away from Grand Lake, where multiple mountain lion attacks have occurred in recent weeks, resulting in the deaths of two mountain lions and at least one dog.
Mountain lion attacks on pets can be particularly common in areas where wildland is close to civilization. That being said, mountain lions will also follow prey into more urbanized areas.
The presence of mountain lions in residential spots was recently captured on camera in Colorado Springs, with three mountain lions seen together on home security cameras.
Pet owners should be extra cautious about letting their animal outside unsupervised when predators may be present. Even human presence is not a surefire means of protection, but it helps. Other mountain lion deterrents may include motion sensor lights and constant noises, such as a radio.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.