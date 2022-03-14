On March 10, a couple and their dog were hit by an avalanche in the area south of Monarch Crest. A male skier was able to avoid getting buried by deploying an avalanche airbag. He was then able to recover a partially buried female skier.
While the two humans had made it out of the snow without injury, their dog was no where to be seen by the time they eventually made the call to leave the scene. With survival unlikely, the owners, along with search and rescue, concluded that the dog was presumably dead. No tracks were found leaving the area.
In a turn of events, the dog was found alive at a trailhead on Monarch Pass on late Saturday night, December 12, according to a report from KDVR. The animal had somehow survived multiple nights in the cold. Additional details about the condition of the dog were not made available.
Three dogs have been killed in avalanches in Colorado this season while traveling with their owners. In one case, two people died with their dog near Hoosier Pass and in another case, a man died with two dogs near Marble. In both incidents, parties involved were snowshoeing.
Another dog was lucky to survive an avalanche after being swept off a cliff and buried along Colorado's Berthoud Pass in December. That rescue was captured on a video, which went viral.
Those taking pets into the backcountry should fully understand what risks can be associated with this activity – both risks to themselves and others on the mountain. Not only can a dog unknowingly trigger an avalanche or rockslide, they can also pose a threat to wildlife (or vice versa, in some cases). Because of these risks, it's important to have a back-up plan should something go wrong.
According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, the best thing to do when hit by a slide with your dog is to keep an eye on where the pup goes, if possible, digging them out once the rest of your party is accounted for.
While putting an avalanche transceiver on a dog may seem like a good idea as this would allow tracking the pup after a slide, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center requests that this is not done as it can cause confusion during rescues. If a beacon is on a dog, precious time may be spent digging out the animal instead of another human that's also buried and at risk of death.
Always check the Colorado Avalanche Information Center website prior to entering the backcountry and consider purchasing a CORSAR card to help support Colorado's volunteer-driven search and rescue program.
