A dog's body was recovered from the Yampa River in Steamboat Springs on Thursday, after it reportedly fell into the river and got trapped under the ice, according to officials from the Steamboat Springs Police Department.
The dog was on-leash, according to officials, but it yanked the leash out of the owner's hand when it began chasing something into the river.
"The dog was swept downstream and under an ice bridge, where she was believed to be trapped," Sergeant Rich Brown with the Steamboat Springs Police Department said.
An animal welfare officer and the Steamboat Springs Fire and Rescue team responded to the scene at around 11:30 AM, according to officials.
"The rescue team was working to cut and break through the ice to find her. Unfortunately, when they located her she was unresponsive, but was taken to a near-by vet. clinic. She could not be revived. Very tragic situation," Brown said.
Remember to never chase after an animal or person if they fall through ice. If the ice can't support them, it is unlikely that it will be able to support you. In this situation, try to remain calm and dial 911.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.