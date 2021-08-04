A dog was recently bitten by a rattlesnake in the Manitou Springs area on Waldo Canyon Trail, according to KRDO. After the owners carried the 70-pound dog more than two miles back to the trailhead, it was transported to receive medical care and will most likely be fine with the exception of a potential loss of an eye. That being said, the incident serves as a great reminder to Colorado pet owners to follow best practices when it comes to protecting their animals around potentially dangerous snakes.
While Colorado only has three species of venomous snakes – all rattlesnakes – it's important to know how to avoid them and what to do if a pet is bitten.
For starters, keeping your pet away from potentially dangerous snakes is the best preventative measure. While on a hike, keep your pup on a leash and avoid letting them sniff around in brush and rock piles. Most rattlesnake bites occur when a snake is surprised, thus keeping your dog under control and away from potentially problematic areas can help prevent this from happening. Bites that occur when a snake is surprised often come without a warning rattle, leaving little time to react should an interaction occur.
It's also important to pass snakes with a wide berth when they are encountered mid-hike. As snakes like to sunbathe, they can frequent trailside rocks and the trail itself. If you spot a snake, wait for it to pass. If it's not moving and you must pass, this is a time when it is generally acceptable to step off-trail – though it should be done in a brief and safe manner. Check off-trail brush for additional snakes and other potential hazards prior to passing through and keep a safe distance from the snake, returning to the trail as soon as it is wise to do so. A snake will generally let you know if you're too close by moving or acting threatened and defensive.
If your dog is bitten by a snake, it will need help immediately. Immediate signs of a bite include puncture wounds and bleeding, swelling, excessive panting or drooling, restlessness, and signs of pain. Keep in mind that a bite may not be seen by the owner, particularly when a dog is exploring off-leash.
Like when a human is bitten by a rattlesnake, it is important for the dog to remain calm to prevent accelerating the flow of the venom through its body. This will mean that owners should also remain calm to prevent exciting their pup. Carrying a dog back to the vehicle is the best option. If that's not possible, walk the dog back slowly. From there, seek emergency medical assistance from a vet.
The easiest way to keep a rattlesnake from biting your dog, aside from avoiding the trail altogether, is to keep your dog leashed. Snakes are unlikely to attack if unprovoked and not hunting a food source and the leash can help prevent the alternative attack that occurs as a defensive response.
My Dad goes to Australia every now & then when he's able, & he learned a great trick to help combat unwanted interactions with snakes. He told me if you use a walking stick while hiking, or just talking a stroll, to tap the ground in front of you as you go along, that way any snakes or other potentially dangerous wild animals & creatures, will feel the vibrations of the repeated pattern & scurry away out of sight from what they consider a possible threat. He says this works wonders as he's never had a run in himself & believes it's this method that has kept it that way. Hopefully this advice will prove useful to someone else safe while enjoying the wilderness.
