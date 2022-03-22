A 45-year-old man commanded his dog to attack a deputy from the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office while she was conducting a welfare check on Monday, according to a news release.
Deputies responded to the home of Burnest Johnson at about 1 AM after family members reported that fire alarms were going off inside the home.
When deputies made contact with Johnson, he refused to speak with them and threatened to grab a weapon, according to officials.
"Deputies concerned for their safety, as well as for Johnson, who appeared to be intoxicated, attempted to detain him. Johnson refused verbal commands to comply and shouted a command in a foreign language to his dog. The dog subsequently attacked a deputy, biting her on the back of the leg," the release said.
The deputy sustained minor injuries. According to officials, a family member retrieved the dog and no action was taken against it. A taser was deployed on Johnson who was then detained.
Upon further investigation, officers determined that a fire had been intentionally set on the back porch of the home, burning part of the house.
"Johnson, who is on parole, was arrested for first-degree arson, second-degree assault on a peace officer, domestic violence, a protection order violation and a parole hold. He was booked into the Pueblo County Jail," the release said.
