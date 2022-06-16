While digital technology tends to be viewed by many in the outdoor recreation space as more of an intrusion than an enhancement, augmented reality has the potential to improve time spent outside in a few big ways.
With more talk of Apple's upcoming AR glasses taking place this week, the world has been abuzz about augmented reality technology. In short and simplified terms, this technology allows for a sort of visual overlay that can be used to enhance life without totally disrupting the real world experience. Think about augmented reality tech like a vehicle's heads-up display on the windshield, but on the lens of glasses instead and with much greater capabilities. For example, this type of technology could be used to display directions while walking around a city or to show text messages without requiring someone to access their phone.
While ever-present advertisements and content in the peripheral view will likely be a horror that eventually results from this tech, there will also be a ton of beneficial applications.
Before diving into how this tech may show up in the outdoor recreation space, it's important to clarify one thing. It's completely normal if discussing the future and the technology that comes with it makes you a bit uncomfortable. When looking ahead to the future, it's important to remember that most new technology doesn't necessarily have to alter life – in most cases, simply don't adopt the tech and life stays the same. Just because augmented reality (AR) exists and will likely be applied to the outdoor recreation space at increasing levels, it doesn't mean that the experience that existed pre-augmented reality can't remain an option, too. No one is going to force you to wear augmented reality glasses as you're hiking up the mountain.
That being said, here are a few places where augmented reality might show up in the outdoor recreation space:
1. Better monitoring of workout metrics. Details like running pace, total distance, and heart rate will be readily available, allowing athletes to better keep track of these performance indicators.
2. Landscape descriptions. Wonder what that peak in the distance is called? Soon, you might be able to find out simply by looking at it. Apps like this already exist on smartphones (check out PeakVisor), utilizing the device's screen and camera, but an AR upgrade would make accessing this information even more convenient. This could also help prevent people from getting lost given that they could have a more detailed and more present representation of the landscape around them available.
3. Trail directions. Imagine getting to the intersection of a trail and knowing which route to take thanks to an indication that flashes across your field of vision. While this is obviously something that many would consider a bit invasive to the natural hiking experience, others are sure to find this helpful and as an improvement to safety. Think of it like Google Maps, but for the trail and presented from a first-person standpoint. A similar technology could also be used to help climbers plan their routes from the bottom of a crag or to outline countless routes on a 'MoonBoard'-style training board in the gym.
4. Technical training improvements. Learning how to tie a new knot in climbing? Getting stuck looking through images or watching videos can be a bit frustrating at times. Instead, future training may include visual first-person cues that appear directly in front of the eyes during the knot-tying process via an AR experience. This training could also be interactive, able to correct the user when a mistake is made.
5. Gamification of outdoor recreation. I know you're probably groaning after reading that one, but hear me out. Remember Pokemon Go! and how that augmented reality smart phone-based game had people searching for digital creatures around the globe? Expect the same to happen in the outdoor recreation space – games that are intertwined with outdoor recreation activities that will help keep people engaged and active. Again, no, you don't have to partake – your outdoor recreation experience can stay the same. However, many people would benefit from the extra motivation to get outside.
6. Hazard spotting. Is that slope angle going to mean avalanche risk? Is the water current too strong for a river crossing? Using augmented reality technology, an application could run in the background analyzing the risks present around a person, perhaps only interrupting their experience when danger is imminent.
7. Plant and fungi identification. Want to know more about the natural world around you? It's likely an augmented reality application will be created that provides additional information about the natural world as its actively being observed, including things like what plants are poisonous and what mushrooms are safe to eat.
8. Shopping improvements. Want to get a look at gear you're about to purchase online in a more immersive way? Augmented reality can be used to bring products to the living room digitally, giving the consumer a better idea of what they're purchasing.
There you have it – those are eight of my predictions when it comes to augmented reality and the outdoor recreation space. Check back in 10 years to see if I was right.
