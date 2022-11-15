Image: Denver Police Department.

According to the Denver Police Department, they're hoping to identify a suspect in an assault case that took place on the Cherry Creek Trail under the I-225 bridge. The incident occurred at about 8:39 PM on October 17.

Police are looking for a man that matches the appearance of the person in the sketch, who is wanted on charges of aggravated assault and attempted sexual assault.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male in his 20s, between 5' 4" and 5' 6". He was said to have a stocky build and unshaven black beard, also heard speaking Spanish.

Anyone with information about who the suspect may be is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Callers can remain anonymous. Callers can also earn up to $2,000 for information that helps to solve the crime.

Cherry Creek Trail crosses under I-225 in Aurora, near Cherry Creek State Park.

