New River Gorge National Park and Preserve took to Facebook last week to send their visitors a stern message: "DO NOT THROW ROCKS FROM CLIFFS, IT COULD KILL CLIMBERS AND HIKERS BELOW."
While this advice should be obvious to most, rangers at the country's newest national park have been dealing with the problem of visitors hucking large rocks off the top of a cliff wall, presumably not knowing that hikers and climbers are present in the area over 100 feet below.
"At least one of the rocks fell just a couple of feet away from someone who was climbing," said one witness. If a rock were to hit a climber or hiker, it would likely lead to serious injury or death.
Signs are posted at the site warning visitors of the risk to climbers below. Removing rocks can also cause permanent damage and changes to the landscape.
While this issue is taking place in West Virginia, the lesson holds true for those on Colorado's trails, as well.
It's important to avoid moving and knocking rocks during a hike, as this can be a risk to other hikers and to the landscape. Areas where trails are in close proximity can be particularly problematic, as a rolling rock could travel downhill, potentially striking someone below.
One simple way of making sure you're stepping on solid ground while hiking is to stay on the trail. While some trails will have loose sections, trails are designed to stay put and handle traffic. This prevents most rockfall from taking place.
If you happen to knock a rock loose while on a trail, yell "rock" loudly in the direction where the rock is headed. Trails below can often be hidden, making this announcement crucial for the safety of hikers in the area.
On exceptionally rocky terrain, including class three fourteeners, wearing a helmet is recommended. This helmet isn't just about protecting your head during a slip, but also to protect your head should those above you knock rocks downslope.
And remember – DO NOT THROW ROCKS FROM CLIFFS.
