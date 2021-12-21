Douglas County officials took to Twitter on Tuesday to tell people not to buy tickets for a New Year's Eve 'party' at the Douglas County state fairgrounds.
"THERE IS NO SUCH PARTY! This is a fraudulent event. Do not purchase tickets," the tweet read.
The scammers are selling tickets for $10-20 on eventbrite.com.
"Colorado’s biggest New Year’s Eve party. Filled with music food and drinks. Drug and alcohol-free party, tell you [sic] mom you with us," the event's description says.
Officials from EventBrite were not immediately available for comment.
"We will investigate it if someone bought a ticket and was scammed. They would have to call us to report it. If someone buys tickets to a non-existent event, it would be theft. The ad says the tickets are $10 - $20, so it would a petty offense," the Douglas County Sheriff's Public Information Officer Cocha Heyden said.
