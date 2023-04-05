Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has confirmed the presence of the rare 'Sandy Flesh' disease in a walleye that was caught at Lake Pueblo last fall.
Sandy Flesh disease, or myofibrogranuloma, is a degenerative muscle disease that causes the meat of the fish to appear semi-translucent or yellowish brown, and can sometimes resemble meat with freezer burn, the release said.
The disease typically occurs in older walleye, but has also been observed in yellow perch.
According to CPW, this instance marks the first time the disease has been confirmed in Colorado, though it can be found throughout the Midwest, including in North and South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Utah, Idaho, and Wyoming.
According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the disease in not contagious and is believed to be caused by genetics and environmental stressors.
“It’s not a shock that it has reached Colorado since it occurs in so many neighboring states, but it is unfortunate,” said Carrie Tucker, CPW aquatic biologist in Pueblo. “We don’t expect it to have a big impact because it typically only shows up in a small number of older walleye.
Sandy Flesh disease is not known to be transmissible to humans, but CPW is still encouraging fisherman to not eat affected fish.
“[...] it’s important that walleye anglers be aware and carefully inspect their catch when they are cleaning them. We urge anyone who finds Sandy Flesh in a fish to report it to CPW immediately and provide good, high-resolution photographs," Tucker said.
CPW is also asking anglers to not discard the entrails of fish with Sandy Flesh disease back into the lake.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.