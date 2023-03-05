The National Weather Service (NWS) is calling for a dry, windy day in much of southern Colorado on Sunday, which will contribute to extreme fire weather conditions. As a result, the service has issued a Red Flag Warning that will remain in effect until 6 PM on Sunday.
Red Flag Warnings are issued when critical fire weather conditions are present or incoming, according to NWS. High winds, low relative humidity, and warm temps all play a role in the decision to issue a warning.
"Extreme fire danger is expected due to very strong winds and low humidity values. Strong west winds of 30 to 45 mph with gusts of 60 to 75 mph, will be strongest across higher terrain and southern I-25 corridor," NWS reported for Sunday.
High Wind Warnings have also been issued for some of the Mountains along the Southern I-25 corridor.
The areas shaded pink on the map below are included in the warning:
Anyone in the effected regions should avoid any activities that could spark a wildfire. NWS offers the following things to avoid:
- Tossing Cigarette Butts
- Outdoor Burning
- Campfires and Grilling
- Off-Road travel
- Use of Machinery
- Welding
Remember to check the National Weather Service website for official updates, as all weather statements are subject to change.
