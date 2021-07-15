In this 2014 photo provided by Lori Mallory Eckhart, nurse Leah Davis Lokan poses for a photo at her office in Chico, Calif. Lokan was pulled from her tent and killed by a grizzly bear in Ovando, Mont., early on July 6, 2021. Wildlife officials say they shot and killed a bear early Friday, July 9, that they believe was responsible for Lokan's death. (Lori Mallory Eckhart via AP)