The skeletal remains that were discovered in unincorporated Weld County in 2018 have been positively identified as Douglas Wayne Jackson, a missing person from Aurora, according to a news release from the Weld County Sheriff's Office (WCSO).
The remains were first found near Fort Lupton on December 7, 2018 and were reported to the sheriff's office. Upon arrival to the scene, deputies discovered a skull, bones, some clothes, a backpack, and other miscellaneous items, according to officials.
Investigators determined that the body had been there for a long period of time. A further investigation to identify the body was conducted by WCSO. The death was not investigated as a homicide.
In March 2021, the sheriff's office gave DNA from the remains to the Colorado Bureau of Investigations, which worked in partnership with Parabon Nanolabs to solve the cold case. The sample was sent to the lab to test for forensic genetic genealogy.
In November 2022, the lab reported that the body may have belonged to Jackson. After cross examining the DNA with Jackson's sister, the identity was confirmed.
"The identification of the remains was made possible using advanced forensic techniques, including genetic genealogy, and the Sheriff’s Office is grateful for the assistance of the Weld County Coroner's Office, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Parabon Nanolabs in this matter," the release said.
Anyone with information on the death of Douglas Wayne Jackson is asked to contact investigators at (970) 356-4015 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
