After a disturbing incident took place in southwestern Colorado involving a person and a horse, the Durango Police Department and La Plata County Animal Protection have jointly issued an alert out of concern for public safety. They are hoping that spreading awareness about the incident will help them identify a suspect more quickly.
Editors' Note: Be warned – this story is disturbing and involves animal cruelty. Information about this incident has been released out of concern for public safety. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Tony Meraz at 970-375-4738. We've made the decision to omit an image published with the official press release that appears to depict the act described in this article, also showing the suspect.
On the night of Thursday, June 17, a man was caught on camera at La Plata County Fairgrounds seemingly having sexual intercourse with a horse being boarded at the site. There was a surveillance camera inside the stall where the horse was being held, with a caretaker spotting the encounter and alerting authorities.
By the time authorities had arrived, they were unable to locate the suspect, who was described as a male with shoulder length hair that was "lighter in color." At the time he was caught on camera, he was wearing a hoodie with a horizontal stripe, a hat, glasses, and a mask.
Authorities did find a backpack that is believed to be the suspect's, along with a bike and jacket that may also have belonged to the suspect.
According to the authorities, "this case is very concerning based on the sexually deviant behavior of the suspect. We believe there is a public safety concern, and would like to identify the suspect as soon as possible.
The suspect also allegedly took the security camera that was on-site.
According to Colorado Legal Defense Group, penalties for an animal cruelty charge vary by crime and depending on whether or not a crime was "aggravated," with aggravated animal cruelty crimes typically involving a person knowingly torturing, needlessly mutilating, or needlessly killing an animal. While first offense non-aggravated animal cruelty carries a misdemeanor charge in Colorado, allowing for up to 18 months in jail and up to $5,000 in fines, a first offense aggravated animal cruelty charge is a felony that can result in up to 18 months in prison and up to $100,000 in fines. Penalties are increased for subsequent convictions.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Tony Meraz at 970-375-4738.
La Plata County Fairgrounds, where this incident took place, spans 32 acres in the heart of Durango, Colorado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.