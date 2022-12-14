Sometimes, natural hazards can leave wildlife in need of rescue. That was the case on December 5, when wildlife officers responded to the scene of an elk stuck in a pit of mud.
According to a report about the incident, wildlife officers responded a call received from the US Forest Service about a young bull elk stuck in a mud hole near La Garita, a village in Saguache County. The animal was found stuck up to its neck in mud, in distress and struggling while unable to get itself out of the situation.
Wildlife officers William Miedema and Tyler Cerny first attempted to pull the animal out by grabbing on to its antlers, though this was unsuccessful. The decision was then made to pull the animal out with ratchet straps attached to a four-wheeler.
After some adjusting, the ratchet straps tied around the animals antlers were successful in yanking the bull elk free.
Images from the scene show the elk standing outside of the hole covered in mud but alive post-rescue.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
Wait!!! This would have been the perfect scenario to have our lovely furry and adorable wolves to cull this elk. They would have done a great job of ensuring our weak and old elk are eaten alive to ensure a good and healthy herd. NOT!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.