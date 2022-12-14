Image: Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Sometimes, natural hazards can leave wildlife in need of rescue. That was the case on December 5, when wildlife officers responded to the scene of an elk stuck in a pit of mud.

According to a report about the incident, wildlife officers responded a call received from the US Forest Service about a young bull elk stuck in a mud hole near La Garita, a village in Saguache County. The animal was found stuck up to its neck in mud, in distress and struggling while unable to get itself out of the situation.

Wildlife officers William Miedema and Tyler Cerny first attempted to pull the animal out by grabbing on to its antlers, though this was unsuccessful. The decision was then made to pull the animal out with ratchet straps attached to a four-wheeler.

After some adjusting, the ratchet straps tied around the animals antlers were successful in yanking the bull elk free.

Images from the scene show the elk standing outside of the hole covered in mud but alive post-rescue.

Retired2Hunt
Retired2Hunt

Wait!!! This would have been the perfect scenario to have our lovely furry and adorable wolves to cull this elk. They would have done a great job of ensuring our weak and old elk are eaten alive to ensure a good and healthy herd. NOT!

