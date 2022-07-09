Crews from Chaffee County Search and Rescue (CCSAR) responded to a distress signal on Thursday, that led them to a hiker with a broken leg on the southwest ridge of La Plata Peak.
A helicopter response team was also requested due to the hikers location and the severity of the injury.
Ground teams located the hiker at 2:30 PM and stabilized them in the field.
"Because the subject needed to be lowered down a steep scree slope to the helicopter, CCSAR-N paged out request for additional technical climbing members. Reach was able to transport the tech team into the field to meet Team 1 at 3:45 PM," CCSAR said.
The hiker was then transported by litter to the helicopter where they received further medical evaluation.
When entering the backcountry, it's never a bad idea to bring a GPS communication device along for times when things go wrong. One popular option is the Garmin inReach.
