In response to high levels of recreational camping in the Dillon Ranger District area, the US Forest Service is set to establish more than 60 designated undeveloped camping sites that will limit dispersed camping with the goal of creating a more responsible approach toward the use of the popular natural space.
According to District Recreation Staff Officer Cory Richardson, “designating specific, sustainable sites for dispersed camping will help visitors better understand where they are permitted to camp, help prevent wildfires, and allow us to better protect natural resources.”
While designated dispersed camping sites have been the norm in the nearby North Rock Creek area since 2020, this new effort will impact some very popular places, including Boreas Pass Road (starting on July 29), Peru Creek (starting August 26), and Spruce Creek and McCollough Gulch (starting on September 30).
Each impacted area will soon feature an average of two-dozen dispersed camping sites that aren't reservable, operating on a first-come, first-served basis. Stays will be limited to 14 days.
The sites will vary in size, with some spacious enough for an RV or other large vehicle. Others will be just large enough for a tent. It is requested that people use a space that is accurate to their need.
Given that these designated spaces are undeveloped and typical of dispersed camping, they do not feature picnic tables, garbage service, or toilets. This makes it crucial for those using the space to follow the best practices of Leave No Trace. This means packing out everything that is brought in and sticking to a strict set of guidelines when it comes to pooping outdoors.
The change is likely to be met with a mixed reaction from the public, with some sure to praise the effort to protect the space while others will be concerned about how the restrictions may limit access in the busy area.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.