Hikers can now grab a discounted Lyft to and from four popular Front Range trailheads in Colorado. As trailhead parking lots fill up around the state, a six-month pilot program is being tested at some Jefferson County Open Space properties in Golden.
The Jefferson County Open Space department recently teamed up with Lyft in launching a new pilot program aimed at reducing trailhead congestion by offering discounted ride fares at four of the busiest Front Range trailheads including North Table Mountain Park via the West Trailhead, South Table Mountain Park via the Camp George West Trailhead, South Table Mountain Park via the Golden Hills Access, and White Ranch Park via the East Trailhead.
The pilot program launched on Monday, June 28 and will continue through the rest of 2021, allowing Lyft users to take advantage of a $2.50 fare reduction for each ride.
Trailheads were selected based on a variety of factors, including visitor volume, available designated parking, issues with illegal parking, and cellphone service.
Discounts will be valid seven days a week during park hours. For more information, please visit jeffco.us/open-space.
