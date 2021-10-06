Popular ride-sharing app, Lyft, has partnered with Jefferson County Open Space (JCOS) to give park visitors the option to use Lyft as an alternative way to get to some Front Range trailheads and access points at a discounted price.
JCOS hopes that this partnership will help reduce congestion at popular trailheads and improve park access.
The program will be offered on rides to:
- North Table Mountain – West Trailhead: 4788 State Highway 93, Golden CO, 80403
- White Ranch Park – East Trailhead: 21827 West 56th Avenue, Golden CO, 80403
- South Table Mountain – Camp George West Trailhead: 1219 Kilmer Street, Golden, CO 80401
- South Table Mountain – Golden Hills Access: 16741 Golden Hills Road, Golden, CO 80401
- Mount Falcon Park – Morrison Trailhead (shows up as Mount Falcon Park East Trailhead in Google): 3852 Vine Street, Morrison, CO 80465
- Matthews/Winters Park Trailhead: 1103 County Rd 93, Golden, CO 80401
- Dinosaur Ridge Visitor Center: 16831 W Alameda Pkwy, Morrison, CO 80465
- Van Bibber Park – East Trailhead: 5575 Ward Rd, Arvada, CO 80002
- Van Bibber Park – West Trailhead: 5590 Indiana Court, Arvada, CO 80007
- Crown Hill Park: 9357 West 26th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Lyft is offering a $2.50 reduction to JCOS visitors through the end of the year. Users can redeem the discount by inputting the code "JCOS2021" in the "rewards" section of the Lyft app.
It was previously stated that trailheads involved in the program were selected based on a variety of factors, including visitor volume, available designated parking, issues with illegal parking, and cellphone service.
For more information visit the Jefferson County Open Space website.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.