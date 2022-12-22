Copper Mountain has announced that they'll be bringing back their 'Play Forever Thursdays' for the 2022-2023 season, meant to benefit various community organizations with a portion of lift ticket sales on discounted days.
Every Thursday between January 5 and April 6, guests can purchase a $99 lift ticket online and in advance, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting one of 18 partner organizations. Typically, weekday lift tickets cost $149 to $154 during this period.
According to Copper, the program has helped to raise more than $318,000 for local community partners since 2020.
Here's a look at the schedule of what dates benefit which groups:
- January 5 - Summit County Rescue Group
- January 12 - Summit County Advocates for Victims of Assault and Smart Bellies
- January 19 - SheJumps and Get Outdoors Leadville!
- January 26 - Colorado Rapid Avalanche Deployment and Friends of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center
- February 2 - Blue River Watershed Group
- February 9 - Summit Community Care Clinic
- February 16 - High Country Conservation Center
- February 23 - Summit County Safe Passages
- March 2 - Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center
- March 9 - Leave No Trace
- March 16 - Building Hope
- March 23 - Family & Intercultural Resource Center
- March 30 - Friends of the Dillon Ranger District
- April 7 - Adaptive Action Sports and High Fives Foundation
Purchase a lift ticket here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.