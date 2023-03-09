A night of dancing, disco-era cocktails, and colorful outfits are set to fill the scene of Ivywild School in Colorado Springs. Ivywild is a former elementary school that has since been converted into a multi-use space that features a brewery, a bar, a distillery, food options, and more.
The event is set to kick off at 8 PM on March 9 at The Principal's Office, which is a bar in the shared space. Meanwhile, a DJ playing classic disco hits will be spinning tracks in the former elementary school gymnasium. It's sure to be a fun time with groovy vibes.
Tickets for the event cost $25. The event will last until 11 PM.
Find more information here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.