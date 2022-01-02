A disaster assistance center will open on Monday in Lafayette, Colorado for those who have been impacted by the Marshall Fire, the Boulder County Information Center announced on Sunday.
“Our hearts are breaking for so many of our neighbors who have lost homes, property, and pets to this disaster, and who are trying to figure out what to do next in the midst of the trauma,” said Boulder County Housing and Human Services Interim Co-Director Susan Caskey in a news release.
“We are well-versed in disaster response here in Boulder County, having dealt with multiple fires and floods and a pandemic over the past decade, and we live in a generous community and have strong, enduring partnerships, so we know we will get through this challenge as well and help our neighbors rebound and rebuild," Caskey said.
The center's services will include property loss and filing claims for assistance, financial and food assistance, mental health supports, and transportation, to name a few.
The center will be open from 9 AM until 7 PM everyday, and is located at Boulder County Southeast Hub, 1755 South Public Road, Lafayette, CO .
The Marshall Fire sparked in Boulder County on December 30, and prompted the sudden evacuation of over 30,000 people from Superior and Louisville. Nearly 1000 structures were destroyed by the blaze in a matter of hours. Two people from the impacted area are still unaccounted for and are feared to be deceased, according to officials.
For more information on the disaster assistance center visit www.boco.org/MarshallFire or www.boco.org/MarshallFireEspanol.
"The Boulder County Center Call Center also has information on the Disaster Assistance Center at 303-413-7730. As it is during all area disasters, emergency response information about the Marshall Fire continues to be published on the Boulder Office of Emergency Management site at www.BoulderOEM.com," the release said.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.