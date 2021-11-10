Dinosaur footprints located within Comanche National Grassland. File photo. Photo Credit: nick1803 (iStock).

When flooding occurred earlier this year on the Comanche National Grassland in southeastern Colorado, it covered a well-known set of dinosaur tracks in six inches of mud and debris.

The dinosaur track site has since been cleaned, thanks to the efforts of a crew consisting of firefighters and paleontologists. Cleaning the site without damaging it was a concern, but thankfully, experts were present and directing the process.

Photo Credit: USFS_Pike&San Isabel via Twitter.

Dubbed the Picket Wire Canyonlands dinosaur track site, the site is the largest dinosaur track site in North America. It contains more than 1,900 prints and 130 separate trackways embedded in the bedrock along the banks of the Purgatoire River.

Reaching the spot (located near La Junta) is no easy task, requiring an 11-mile round trip hike that's very exposed to heat and sunlight. Hikers should plan on bringing extra water.

Read more about this track site here.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

