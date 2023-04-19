A bill that would create a dinosaur-themed license plate for Colorado drivers just passed the Colorado Senate and is on its way to the Colorado House.
Dubbed SB23-145, the bill would create the 'Protect Colorado's Fossils' license plate, with images showing that it will likely feature an image of a stegosaurus front and center amid an orangish mountain backdrop.
If the bill ultimately passes the House and is signed by the governor, the new plates would become available at the start of 2024. Bill sponsor Colorado Senator Jessie Danielson says sales would benefit Dinosaur Ridge – the site of the world's first stegosaurus discovery, costing the standard vehicle fees plus two $25 payments.
See the plate below:
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.