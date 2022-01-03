Though no deaths have been confirmed as a result of the Marshall Fire as of Monday around noon, two people remain missing. A third person was initially reported as missing, though they have since been found alive.
Identifying details about the two that remain missing have not been released aside from that one person is a woman from Louisville and the other is a man from the Marshall area.
The person that was initially reported missing but later found alive is a man from Louisville. He was not aware he had been reported as missing at the time he was located.
Cadaver dogs are being utilized in the search for the two people still missing, with some sources reporting that this is being considered a recovery mission, not a rescue.
Information regarding people injured in the fire has been limited. At least one police officer reported an injury when wind-blown debris hit his eye. At least six people were also reportedly transported to a local hospital with injuries.
