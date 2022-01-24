Denver International Airport has a storied reputation, being both the third-busiest airport in the world, as well as an international hub for Illuminati-related conspiracy theories. However, perhaps the most polarizing aspect of Denver International Airport's existence is how the destination gets abbreviated – DIA or DEN?
Officially, the airport tag has always been DEN. In fact, if you type DIA into any flight finder online, nothing will typically come up – that's why.
Then there's the question of what the airport calls itself?
In 2015, the airport officially changed the tag on its logo to DEN after nearly 20 years of the logo reading "DIA."
In a statement to Denver 7 that year, airport spokesman Heath Montgomery said "While our beloved community refers to us as DIA, across the world, our airline partners and others know us as DEN, our official airport code as do many of our passengers trying to book flights. At home, you can still call us DIA or you can choose to call us DEN, whichever you prefer."
What do you call it? Let us know in the comments below!
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.