With the holiday season rapidly approaching, the pressure is on for Denver International Airport (DIA or DEN) as passenger numbers steadily rise.
When it first opened in 1995, DIA was only intended to serve around 50 million annual passengers. This year the airport is on track to see over 72 million, and by 2030 is projected to have 100 million travelers annually according to CEO of Denver International Airport Phil Washington in a Friday morning press conference.
"Based on passenger traffic through June of this year DEN in the third busiest airport in the world only behind Atlanta and Dallas Fort Worth. So there is a huge increase in terms of volume of the flying public," Washington said.
Washington reported that the airport has been the largest operation for three major airlines including Frontier, Southwest, and United over the last year.
"DEN is strategically located geographically in this country. Two hours from the west coast and three hours from the east coast. In terms of geographic location we are in the middle of the country which is contributing to the large volume and increase in passengers," he said.
The increase in traffic through DIA has presented obstacles for travelers like extended wait times, and parking issues.
There are plans to build infrastructure in order to meet the airport's new needs.
"We need to build more infrastructure. Right now when all lanes are open, we are at about 28 security lanes, pending approval we will go to 42 lanes," he reported.
In the meantime, there are plans to build four temporary lanes that will handle about 600 passengers per hour, Washington said. These will likely not open in time for the holiday season.
The process of adjusting to the growing traffic at the airport is also being slowed in part by the labor shortage.
"We are experiencing lots of staffing shortage across the board," Washington said.
One of the major areas effected by the employee shortage is parking and transportation. There are parking lots that are closed due to a lack of drivers, according to Washington.
"What we are proposing and what we are planning is to wave some of the requirements in the existing contract that call for a commercial drivers license (CDL) to be hired," Washington said, "What we are looking into is whether we can bring on folks without a CDL and use smaller vehicle until they are trained an receive their CDL."
Growth at DIA is expected to continue, “I think its not too far fetched to think of 2050 with 140 or 150 million passengers," said Washington.
In the coming months as holiday travel starts to come into play, Washington urges passengers to arrive to the airport at least two hours prior to their departure time.
