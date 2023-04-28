On big travel days, delicious food might be low on the priority list, but according to a recent report by Food and Wine magazine, the next time you travel at Denver International Airport (DIA) you might not have to settle.
According to the magazine, DIA has some of the best airport food in the country. The travel hub was selected as Food and Wine's "editor's pick" on the list.
"Given that the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen has been around for 40 years, F&W editors are intimately acquainted with the Denver International Airport," the report reads.
The airport has a number of dinning options spanning from local restaurants to nationwide chains, with a variety of cuisines, including vegetarian and gluten-free options, the DIA website says.
"Even when there are delays (and there are delays), the airport’s dining outlets offer everything you could want from a travel day meal, whether you need to cry over a burrito at Cantina Grill, grab some jerky from a stand-alone kiosk, or reward yourself with a treat from Voodoo Doughnut," the list reads.
San Francisco International Airport was ultimately named the best airport in the U.S. for food.
Check out the full list, here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.