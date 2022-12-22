According to the National Weather Service, the temperature at Denver International Airport dropped 37.1 degrees in one hour as a cold front moved into the area early in the evening last night, setting a record for the biggest one-hour temperature drop at the location in recorded history. During that hour, the temperature dropped from 42 degrees to 5 degrees Fahrenheit, dethroning the previous record of 35 degrees, set in January 2007.
On Wednesday morning at 8:02 AM, the National Weather Service announced that the temperature at Denver International Airport had continued its plunge, hitting -24 degrees Fahrenheit. This is just one degree away from the record cold at the airport, -25 degrees, set in 1990.
According to FlightAware, there have been 173 flight delays at Denver today and 458 cancellations, as of 9:20 AM. On a typical day, more than 1,500 flights move through the airport, including both arrivals and departures.
Shockingly cold temperatures are set to continue into Friday morning, which may have more of an impact on flights.
