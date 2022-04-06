Announced on April 5, Denver International Airport has formed a committee that seeks to connect the Mile High City with destinations on the African continent.
The group held their first meeting near the end of February, with an initial goal being to establish what routes may be feasible and what African airports should be included in the initiative.
Options for both passenger and cargo aircraft are being considered.
Direct international flights from Denver International Airport currently connect to places in Europe and Central America, with flights to Asia previously suspended during the start of the pandemic. Direct flights are not offered to South America, Africa, Antarctica, or Australia.
If the push for expanding DIA routes into Africa comes to fruition, it will be another move toward making Denver more connected on a worldwide scale.
(0) comments
