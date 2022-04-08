For the third time this year, a boat has been found carrying incredibly invasive quagga mussels in Colorado, according to a tweet from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).
"Watercraft Inspectors & Decontaminators at our Denver office identified quagga mussels on a boat that was most recently used at Lake Powell. This is the third boat found with invasive mussels in 2022," the tweet said.
Quagga mussels are native to Dnieper River Drainage in the Ukraine and were first discovered in the U.S. in 1989. They have since spread to 33 states across the country, according to CPW. Though small, the mussels can wreak havoc on entire habitats and cause hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.
"Zebra and quagga mussels pose a great ecological and financial threat to the state. The invasion of these mussels can affect every Coloradan and visitors in some way and the impacts could be devastating," CPW said.
The following are the potential impacts of invasive mussel species, as provided by CPW:
- Prolific reproduction
- Clog water infrastructure
- Ecological impacts
- Recreational impacts
- Economic impacts
- Social impacts
- Difficult or impossible to eradicate
- Quick spread to new water
Though recent findings are discouraging, according to CPW's website, there are no waters currently infected with quagga mussels in the state.
"All waters have been de-listed following five years of no detections per Western Regional Panel standards," CPW said.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.