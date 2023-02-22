Ski lift resort Colorado USA Photo Credit: THEPALMER (iStock).

Serious winter weather is starting to hit the state of Colorado, with travel impacts expected due to big snow and strong winds.

As a result of the storm blowing through, multiple resorts have issued various closures.

One of the most notable closures took place at Telluride Ski Resort. After a number of closures on specific lifts and parts of the mountain earlier in the day, the resort announced that all lifts would be closing early at 2 PM due to deteriorating conditions. On a normal day, the resort would close at 4 PM.

Meanwhile, Keystone Resort was forced to keep their mountaintop snow tubing closed due to high winds, refunding guests.

Up to 43 inches of snow is expected in the Wolf Creek Pass area over the next few days, with widespread snow elsewhere. Strong winds will limit roadway visibility and drop wind chills to a point where they're dangerously low.

Find additional weather updates here.

