The Federal Aviation Administration continues their investigation into a fatal accident involving skydiver Sergio Lee Gonzales, 26, that occurred last Friday in Colorado.
Hailing from Boulder, Gonzales was skydiving out of Vance Brand Municipal Airport in Longmont when the death occurred. He was on a solo jump at the time, but few details have been released aside from that.
According to a GoFundMe page created by family members, Gonzales was an avid outdoorsman with interests in hiking, skiing, base jumping, and running, though skydiving was his true passion. Aside from loving outdoor recreation, Gonzales also served time in the Marines and was in the process of applying to various grad schools with the goal of researching PTSD treatments.
As it reads on the GoFundMe page written his brother, Christian: "My family finds solace knowing he died doing what he loved and that he did and experienced more in 26 years than most do in a life time. But we know the void his death has made in our lives will never be filled and we will miss him dearly."
Described as a man that was "larger than life" and a "jack-of-all-trades," Gonzales, who goes by Lee, is sure to be missed. Condolences go out to those impacted by this death.
