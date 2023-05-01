More information has been made available about the deadly avalanche that killed a backcountry skier near Breckenridge on Saturday.
The Summit County Rescue Group (SCRG) was first made aware of a missing person at about 12:00 PM on Saturday, according to a news release. The victim, who has been identified as a 31-year-old man, was reportedly skiing a northeast facing couloir on Bald Mountain that morning. His girlfriend reported that she could not get ahold of him by the time he was expected back at his car, so she called 911.
A Flight For Life team conducted an aerial search and reported seeing an avalanche. They reported that there were no visible tracks in or out of the avalanche path, the release said. A crew from SCRG skied into the area to search for the missing skier.
According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC), the avalanche ran approximately 1,300 feet. It reportedly started in "dry wind-drifted" snow, but picked up wet snow along its path.
"Conditions in the area were windy and therefore any tracks could have been covered up at that point. A team of two SCRG members skied into the area of the slide debris to do an avalanche transceiver search and found the subject just after 11:00 pm via transceiver signal," SCRG said.
He was reportedly buried in about 55 centimeters of debris when they found him. His body was recovered by team members from SCRG and the Summit County Sheriff's Office, officials said.
The slide is being investigated by CAIC and more information will likely be made available when the center releases their final report.
Condolences go out to those impacted by this death.
