The presence of several "emboldened" black bears has resulted in the closure of Avalanche Campground in White River National Forest, according to the Forest Service.
Most recently, a bear destroyed a tent in the campground while people were present, showing no fear of humans and without a bear attractant, such as food, in the tent.
According to Aspen-Sopris District Ranger Kevin Warner, the act shows that this bear has grown to learn that campsites can mean food, also not intimidated by people. This type of behavior can lay the groundwork for a dangerous human-wildlife interaction.
While no one has been hurt by the bears, the campground has been closed as a precautionary measure. The closure is expected to last at least through Labor Day weekend.
During this time of the year through fall, bears ramp up their food intake to consume 20,000 calories or more per day. This feeding frenzy is called hyperphagia and it helps them prepare for winter hibernation. Bears in this phase can scour for food for up to 20 hours each day, making sightings more common, especially in campsites where food smells may be present or where bears have found a meal in the past.
While camping in bear country, it is advised to use bear-safe containers to store food. White River National Forest currently has a food-storage order in place for all developed campgrounds, as well as many dispersed camping areas. Following best practices is important because this can help prevent negative bear behavior which often results in euthanization.
Prevent bear deaths and be a responsible camper.
