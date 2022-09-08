According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the school resource officer at Ponderosa High School got an early start to the day when he saved a fox caught in a net at the school's soccer field.
"Our deputies never know what their days will be like when they start their shifts," noted the sheriff's office.
In images from the scene, the fox appears to be caught in the soccer net by its leg. While officers generally avoid interfering with wildlife, the animal was becoming more distressed.
Authorities decided to free the fox, with Deputy Koski stepping up to make the save. The fox can be seen covered in a blanket, presumably to protect the officer while he untangled the animal's leg. After the fox was free, it scampered away from the scene.
