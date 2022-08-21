A deputy from the Adams County Sheriff's Office rescued an unconscious driver on Saturday morning after finding their car upside down and on fire on the side of the road.
The deputy was on a service call when he came across the crash.
"Deputy Hobbs saw a person trapped inside the vehicle and called out to the occupant, but they were unresponsive. The fire was coming from the engine compartment toward the driver. Deputy Hobbs knew he had to act fast," sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.
Hobbs first attempted to put out the fire using the extinguisher in his patrol car, but the it continued to grow more intense, officials said. He then reached through the car's broken window and cut the driver's seatbelt.
"Commerce City Police Officers arrived on the scene and jumped in to help rescue the driver. Deputy Hobbs and the officers pulled the driver out and away from the vehicle, which had become fully engulfed in flames," the post said.
No information regarding the drivers condition has been made available.
(1) comment
Thanks, Deputy Hobbs, for your heroic action!
