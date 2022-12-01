Mesa County Sheriff's Office deputies sprung into action to save 14 dogs from a camper that caught on fire in Clifton, Colorado on Tuesday, November 29.
At about 12:40 PM, the Mesa County Sheriff's Office and Clifton Fire Department were dispatched to a camper trailer that had caught on fire in the Murdoch's/Denny's parking lot located near the I-70 Business Loop about 5 miles northeast of Grand Junction.
Upon arrival, authorities spotted smoke rising from the camper and heard sounds of whining dogs in distress. Deputies sprung into action to save the dogs, with video footage showing a deputy breaking out one of the camper's windows with a baseball bat followed by another pulling small dogs out and placing them on the ground.
Footage from the scene has been embedded below. Be warned – the noises made by the dogs are distressing.
Four of the dogs needed oxygen provided to them by firefighters before being transported to a veterinarian for emergency treatment. One deputy suffered a burn on his hand and scratches, but was treated at the scene.
Murdoch's provided kennels for the dogs while firefighters put out the flames.
A press release on the matter did not detail why so many dogs were in a single camper or where the owner of the camper or dogs was at the time of the blaze.
